Senior Wells Fargo lawyer joins Troutman as 'remote' partner

Longtime Wells Fargo & Co lawyer Susan Flint has left the bank, which shook up its law department in 2020, to join Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders as a consumer financial services practice group partner, the law firm announced Wednesday.

Flint will work remotely from her home base in Minneapolis, where Troutman Pepper doesn’t have an office. The firm attracted her because she worked with its attorneys as outside counsel to Wells Fargo and because it has a CFS practice, her specialty, she said Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3atEZbn