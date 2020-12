White & Case on Monday announced it has picked up two restructuring partners from Ropes & Gray, including the firm’s New York managing partner and restructuring practice co-chair Keith Wofford.

Wofford, who joins in New York, and Stephen Moeller-Sally, who joins in Boston, are the latest of several White & Case restructuring hires in recent months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33NNAmA