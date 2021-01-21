Willkie nabs Fish & Richardson's Mukerji to lead tech patent team

Willkie Farr & Gallagher said Thursday it has hired two litigators from leading intellectual property boutique Fish & Richardson: Stephen Marshall and Indranil Mukerji, a rainmaker whose clients have included Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

The duo join Willkie in Washington, D.C., as partners in its IP and litigation departments, the firm said. Mukerji also joins as head of tech patent litigation.

