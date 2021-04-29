Willkie swipes insurance team from Mayer Brown in latest partner raid

Willkie Farr & Gallagher announced Thursday that it has swiped four insurance lawyers from Mayer Brown, including the co-leader of the firm’s U.S. insurance regulatory and enforcement group, Kara Baysinger, in its latest raid for lateral talent.

San Francisco-based Baysinger will co-chair Willkie’s insurance regulatory group along with New York partner Allison Tam, the firm said in a statement. The rest of the team, all joining as partners, are Stephanie Duchene in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Matthew Gaul and David Heales in New York. Heales was an associate at Mayer Brown.

