IN BRIEF: Ex-senior DOJ, SDNY official Edward O’Callaghan joins WilmerHale

Edward O’Callaghan, a former high-ranking U.S. Justice Department official who helped oversee the federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, has joined Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr as partner, the law firm announced on Thursday.

O’Callaghan will be a senior member of WilmerHale’s white collar defense and investigations practice and its crisis management and strategic response group, and will be based in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a statement.

