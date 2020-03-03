Westlaw News
March 3, 2020 / 12:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Irell litigator who won 'Amazing Race' joins Wilson Sonsini

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Irell & Manella partner Victor Jih on Monday announced he will be joining Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a partner to help build its internet and litigation strategy practice in Los Angeles, the latest in a string of departures from Irell.

Jih, who in 2009 won reality television competition “The Amazing Race” alongside his sister Tammy Jih Murray, a senior privacy lawyer at Google, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that Wilson Sonsini drew him in as a law firm where he could be “entrepreneurial.”

