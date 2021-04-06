Silicon Valley's Wilson Sonsini builds Texas tech ties with Shearman partner hire

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has swiped partner J. Matthew Lyons, an advisor to emerging-growth companies in tech, life sciences and other sectors, from Shearman & Sterling, the New York law firm whose Austin office he helped found in 2018.

Palo Alto, California-based Wilson Sonsini announced Lyons’ addition to its emerging companies practice in a statement on Tuesday. The move comes as tech giants long based in Silicon Valley, including Oracle Corp and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, move operations to Texas after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work.

