IN BRIEF: Zoom appoints its top lawyer as chief operating officer

Zoom Video Communications Inc, the company whose online meeting services have become a regular part of life in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, has bumped its top lawyer to the chief operating officer spot, it said Thursday.

Aparna Bawa, who had been Zoom’s chief legal officer and general counsel, was tapped to become COO in late May, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

