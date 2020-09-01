IN BRIEF: Zoom taps longtime Silicon Valley lawyer Jeff True as GC

Zoom Video Communications Inc, the company whose online meeting services have become a regular part of life in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, has hired longtime Silicon Valley lawyer Jeff True as its general counsel.

True joined Zoom in August, after nearly a decade as general counsel of Palo Alto Networks, according to his LinkedIn profile. Zoom bumped its former general counsel Aparna Bawa to chief operating officer in May, as the company’s sales skyrocketed - along with its legal issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EEUpxH