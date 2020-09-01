Westlaw News
September 1, 2020 / 7:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Zoom taps longtime Silicon Valley lawyer Jeff True as GC

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Zoom Video Communications Inc, the company whose online meeting services have become a regular part of life in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, has hired longtime Silicon Valley lawyer Jeff True as its general counsel.

True joined Zoom in August, after nearly a decade as general counsel of Palo Alto Networks, according to his LinkedIn profile. Zoom bumped its former general counsel Aparna Bawa to chief operating officer in May, as the company’s sales skyrocketed - along with its legal issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EEUpxH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below