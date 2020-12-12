Cadwalader swipes former White House counsel Mark Grider in hiring spree

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft’s recruiting spree continues with the addition of Mark Grider, a former U.S Department of Justice deputy associate attorney general and White House counsel, the firm announced on Friday.

Grider, who comes aboard as a partner, joined Cadwalader’s Washington, D.C., office on Wednesday and will lead the firm’s crisis management and congressional investigations specialty practice area under the white-collar group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nckIfz