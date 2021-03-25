Dechert elevates diversity head to C-suite role, naming firm's first Black top executive

Dechert is bringing diversity and inclusion to its C-suite with the promotion of Satra Sampson-Arokium, the firm announced Thursday.

Sampson-Arokium, who previously served as Dechert’s global director of diversity and inclusion, is now its chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, filling a newly created role at the firm. She will be the 150-year-old firm’s first Black C-suite executive, Dechert said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ckGxGz