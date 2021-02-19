In-house counsel on the move: Financial companies shake up leader ranks

Last summer’s hot streak of financial services and fintech company in-house hiring returned this week, with both Equitable and Coinbase announcing new legal and compliance leaders.

Equitable on Tuesday tapped Jose Ramon Gonzalez to serve as chief legal officer as the financial services and insurance company’s current top lawyer Dave Hattem retires. Gonzalez was most recently general counsel at CNA Insurance and previously worked at American International Group Inc and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sgVu1P