Proskauer poaches Sheppard Mullin practice leader as M&A, private equity co-head

Proskauer Rose lured a top M&A partner away from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, the firm announced on Thursday.

Los Angles-based Will Chuchawat, who was team leader of Sheppard Mullin’s M&A group, focuses his practice on private equity, with a clientele that includes technology and aerospace companies and an emphasis on leveraged buyouts, growth equity and venture capital transactions.

