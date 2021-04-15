Simpson Thacher taps SEC, SDNY alum who co-led Ropes & Gray enforcement practice

Marc Berger, who led the Securities and Exchange Commission’s New York office and became a leader of its enforcement division last year, is joining Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett as a partner, the firm said Thursday.

Berger joined the agency in 2017 from Ropes & Gray, where he had helped lead the firm’s securities enforcement practice. He was named deputy director of the SEC’s enforcement division in August and briefly served as acting director after Stephanie Avakian stepped down at the end of last year.

