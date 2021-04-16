Squire Patton Boggs keeps up Atlanta growth with Greenberg Traurig duo

Squire Patton Boggs’s three-year-old Atlanta office continued to grow this week, with the addition of two new partners, David Long-Daniels and Angela Ramson, from Greenberg Traurig.

Their arrival brings attorney head count in the office to 20 lawyers and boosts its Atlanta labor and employment bench. Long-Daniels co-chaired the complex employment litigation and trials group in Greenberg Traurig’s labor and employment practice, and Ramson has a practice that encompasses employer defense, labor law and commercial litigation.

