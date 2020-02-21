House impeachment counsel returns to Kaplan Hecker to launch D.C. office

Kaplan Hecker & Fink on Friday announced that Joshua Matz, who recently counseled the U.S. House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee on impeachment matters, will return to the litigation boutique as a partner to help launch its Washington D.C. office.

Matz first joined Kaplan Hecker as counsel at its founding in 2017 but last October left to work on the House impeachment inquiry and Senate impeachment trial. He will rejoin Kaplan Hecker on March 9, he said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

