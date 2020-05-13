IN BRIEF: McDermott launches Atlanta office

McDermott Will & Emery is launching an office in Atlanta with seven lawyers joining from other firms, including partners in its cybersecurity and privacy, corporate and intellectual property practice groups.

The Atlanta office will be Chicago-based McDermott’s 13th U.S. location. The firm’s Head of Strategy Michael Poulos said it is focused on expansion and that “Atlanta’s evolving legal market and position as home to several Fortune 500 companies made it a natural choice for us,” in the statement.

