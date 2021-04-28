Bill advances that would let lawyers practice in N.Y. without an in-state office

A rule requiring lawyers who practice in New York but live elsewhere to keep a physical office in the state may be on its way out, with big implications for attorneys and law firms looking to keep some lawyers remote after the pandemic and reduce real estate costs.

The New York State Senate Committee on Judiciary advanced a bill that would repeal the rule – section 470 of the state’s judiciary law – in a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The bill now goes to the full state senate for consideration.

