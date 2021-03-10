Debevoise opens in San Francisco as more New York firms launch Bay Area outposts

Debevoise & Plimpton is opening a San Francisco office to support West Coast clients like PayPal, Ripple and Robinhood, joining a parade of New York and other out-of-state law firms entering the Bay Area’s competitive legal market lately.

Five Debevoise partners - mergers & acquisitions co-chair Michael Diz; intellectual property litigation chair David Bernstein; white collar and regulatory defense partner Julie Riewe; corporate partner Andrew Ahern; and litigation partner David Sarratt - will lead the office, the New York-based firm announced Wednesday.

