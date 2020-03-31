IN BRIEF: Willkie launches Chicago office with Jenner & Block's ex-chair

Willkie Farr & Gallagher on Tuesday announced it is opening a Chicago office, which will be led by Craig Martin, who earlier this month stepped down as chairman of Jenner & Block after just over a year in that role.

Martin joins Willkie as a partner and will serve as the firm’s Midwest chairman, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Willkie also snagged Jenner & Block partners Amanda Amert, who had been ERISA litigation practice chair, Barbara Grayson, a former private wealth practice co-chair, and litigators Matt Basil, Sara Horton and Matthew Thomas for its Chicago office, it said.

