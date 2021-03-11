Legal ops hiring soars, as law departments stress budgets and tech

Demand for legal operations professionals jumped in 2020, a new report shows, as in-house law departments increased their focus on managing spending and adopting technology during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 State of Corporate Law Departments Report from Thomson Reuters combined information from its June 2020 survey of 223 law departments and its legal tracker’s data on over 1,450 law departments. It found that 81% of law departments said they were hiring legal ops professionals in 2020, up from 57% in 2019.

