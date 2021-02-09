Plaintiffs firms spent more than $34 million on COVID-19 ads, tort reform group says

Plaintiff-side law firms have funneled millions of dollars into advertisements aimed at attracting clients impacted by COVID-19, with Morgan & Morgan as the top-spender, according to a Tuesday report from the American Tort Reform Association.

The report said 176,053 television ads offering legal services or soliciting legal claims mentioning COVID-19 aired in the United States from March through December 2020, costing an estimated $34.4 million “based on publicly-available ad rate information and industry surveys.”

