Big Law is letting lawyers work wherever. Can they work whenever, too?

Squire Patton Boggs is going where few if any large law firms have gone before: formally allowing employees to make their own schedules.

The law firm said Thursday in a statement that its London office is “abolishing core hours” to “offer people as much flexibility with start/finish times as possible.” Employees, including lawyers, can submit a request to alter their hours, which will then be reviewed to ensure there isn’t a drop off in client service, firm spokesman Angelo Kakolyris said Thursday in an email.

