September 3, 2020 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Big Law is letting lawyers work wherever. Can they work whenever, too?

Caroline Spiezio

Squire Patton Boggs is going where few if any large law firms have gone before: formally allowing employees to make their own schedules.

The law firm said Thursday in a statement that its London office is “abolishing core hours” to “offer people as much flexibility with start/finish times as possible.” Employees, including lawyers, can submit a request to alter their hours, which will then be reviewed to ensure there isn’t a drop off in client service, firm spokesman Angelo Kakolyris said Thursday in an email.

