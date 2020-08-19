CORRECTION-Goodwin Procter, boosted by tech, life sciences deals, to bring on associates in October

Goodwin Procter has opted not to join the list of law firms delaying associate start dates amid the health and economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead telling them they can now join in October.

Major firms across the country have announced that they would defer the arrival of their new incoming class since the virus arrived, forcing offices and courts to close and the economy to sputter.

(This story has been corrected to reflect that Goodwin Procter did not previously announce a delay in its associates’ start dates and to correct the spelling of Robert Insolia’s last name.)

