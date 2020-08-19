Goodwin Procter nixes delayed associate start dates, boosted by tech, life sciences deals

Goodwin Procter is reversing course on start dates for its first-year associate class, telling the newly-minted lawyers - whose first day on the job was punted to January because of the COVID-19 pandemic - that they can now join in October.

Like other firms across the country, Boston-based Goodwin deferred the start date for its new associates earlier this year, as the virus forced offices and courts to close and the economy sputtered.

