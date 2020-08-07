Westlaw News
August 7, 2020 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Work may be everywhere, but law firms still want big city hires

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

The pandemic has given law firms a crash course on remote work, with many now rethinking office sizes in the long term. At the same time, major companies have extended their work-from-home policies, with more employees - especially at coveted technology clients - turning permanently remote.

That may sound like a coronavirus silver lining for job seekers dreaming of a traditional law firm job outside of a traditional market, working big deals and big cases from home or a satellite office in the hinterland. But legal recruiters and others say they shouldn’t get their hopes up.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kqcAHp

