Judge OKs insurer countersuit against Geragos law firm over COVID-19 losses

A Los Angeles federal judge is allowing Travelers to move ahead with a counter-lawsuit against Geragos & Geragos, a law firm that sued the insurance giant earlier this year alleging it must pay for losses it suffered due to economic shutdowns.

In siding with Travelers and its lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez of the Central District of California also rejected a bid by Geragos & Geragos to send its own lawsuit back to state court, reasoning in part that the law firm and insurer are based in different states and that there are no identical cases going on in state court.

