Commission urges New York court reforms for pandemic era and beyond

A commission tasked with examining how New York courts can best use technology urged the state on Monday to authorize universal e-filing and to consolidate its various e-filing websites into one centralized system.
It also recommended rolling out an online small claims dispute resolution pilot in Manhattan and developing guidelines for judges who are determining when and how to hold online proceedings.
To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38Nigrk
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.