Norton Rose cuts 132 EMEA jobs, citing 'profound change' in legal sector

Norton Rose Fulbright is cutting 132 jobs, including lawyers, in its Europe, Middle East and Asia offices, the law firm announced on Friday, saying the firm was restructuring as the “legal industry goes through a period of profound change.”

Most of the layoffs, 114, are in London, Norton Rose’s largest EMEA office. Impacted roles include secretarial and business service functions, some contractors, and 19 lawyers at the counsel and associate level, the law firm said.

