Labor giant Ogletree restores pre-pandemic pay, mum on furloughs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart said Wednesday it is ending its coronavirus-related pay cuts, citing a “recent improvement in business and a strong pipeline through the end of the year.”

Atlanta-based Ogletree, one of the largest management-side labor and employment law firms, was among dozens of major U.S. firms to slash compensation earlier this year as the coronavirus sparked economic shutdowns. The firm in May cut salaries by 15% for all attorneys and by 10% for professional staff earning more than $100,000.

