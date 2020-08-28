Firms get flexible to prevent pandemic from derailing parent careers

Alexandra Stathopoulos, a senior associate in Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s employment group has taken on two other day jobs since the coronavirus pandemic hit: teacher, and childcare provider.

Or at least those are the roles that she and her husband, also an attorney, have been juggling every day for months. They have three children, all under ten years old. Balancing their needs with work - which has expanded into “all hours of the day” amid a surge in demand for her practice group - has felt like “fighting a war,” she said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2G727Rs