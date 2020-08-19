Fox Rothschild eases pandemic pay cuts, citing more stable demand

Fox Rothschild is the latest large law firm to ease up on pay cuts introduced earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic sparked economic shutdowns across the United States.

The Philadelphia-based firm in May implemented a tiered salary reduction of between 10% and 15% for all attorneys and staff earning above $100,000, and it reduced equity partner monthly draws by between 10% and 20%. It said Wednesday that all of those pay cuts will be lessened by half on September 1.

