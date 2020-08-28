Westlaw News
August 28, 2020 / 7:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Law firms are easing pay cuts while the pandemic's still here. Why?

Caroline Spiezio

At least 10 Big Law firms have eased or ended pay cuts they put in place to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic as of this week - but the pandemic’s still here, and the worst financial hits to firms may be yet to come.

The firms, which include Loeb & Loeb, Holland & Knight and Reed Smith, have tied their walkbacks to a better-than-expected financial performance. Industry consultants said rollbacks also have stemmed from internal pressure, fears of losing talent and the desire among firm leaders to recognize a job well done under difficult circumstances.

