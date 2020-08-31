Reed Smith says most U.S. lawyers will stay remote until 2021

Reed Smith announced Monday that it is extending its remote work period in the United States until January 2021 in an effort to give employees some certainty as they plan for the rest of this year - making it one of the first large law firms to take that step as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The Pittsburgh-founded firm will allow lawyers in some of its U.S. locations to come back to the office voluntarily and “under strict guidelines,” it said. Reed Smith, like law firms nationwide, shuttered its offices in March as U.S. state governments started issuing stay at home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QIdZeM