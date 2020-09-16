Thousands of law firm staffers are now out of work. Where will they go?

Thousands of U.S. law firm staffers have lost their jobs since March, when the coronavirus shuttered offices nationwide. More cuts are likely on the way - Winston & Strawn confirmed layoffs this week. And with technology making lawyers less reliant on support staff, some of those let go may never work in the industry again.

“It’s a scramble to find work,” said Nakia Bradley-Lawson, the president of NALS Inc, an association for legal professionals formerly called the National Association of Legal Secretaries. Laid off employees are turning to real estate, social work or “jobs that used to be supplemental” like selling kitchenware or beauty products online, she said. Those jobs usually don’t come with health benefits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32CXAic