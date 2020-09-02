Venable becomes latest law firm to slash jobs while easing pay cuts

Venable on Wednesday announced an increasingly familiar mix of good and bad news among big law firms: It’s easing coronavirus pandemic-era pay cuts, but also laying off some staff and professionals.

The firm, which at the pandemic’s U.S. onset slashed pay for salaried employees and furloughed some staff, said Wednesday it’s now upping compensation to match its “performance and financial position.” That change fully restores salaries for some and comes close for others, a representative said.

