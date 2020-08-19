Reed Smith launches initiative for working parents as schools stay remote

Reed Smith on Wednesday announced resources for employees who are also parents, as schools across the United States brace for a remote start this autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many attorneys without childcare.

The firm’s “family support initiative” points parents to information on policies and benefits, such as childcare subsidies and flexible work options, that have been expanded because of the pandemic, Reed Smith global head of legal personnel Casey Ryan said in an interview Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aCNoZG