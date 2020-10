Cravath, Swaine & Moore on Thursday said it has elected 11 new partners - an unusually large partner class for the elite Wall Street law firm, and its first to include at least two Black attorneys.

The firm, which lists about 90 partners on its website, hasn’t had a Black partner since Judge Rowan Wilson left for a seat on the New York Court of Appeals in 2017.

