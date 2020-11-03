Wachtell names its next partners, electing two women of color

Continuing its tradition of naming its newest partners on election day, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz on Tuesday said it will elevate litigation associate Cynthia Fernandez Lumermann and antitrust associate Christina Ma to its partnership on Jan. 1, 2021.

A small partnership class is common for the elite corporate law firm, known for its work on large, headline-grabbing deals and its unmatched partner profits.

