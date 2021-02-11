8th Circuit affirms lawyer's conviction and sentence for porn copyright scheme

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday refused to reverse the conviction of lawyer Paul Hansmeier for squeezing copyright settlements from pornography users, ruling a judge had properly denied his motion to dismiss and sentenced him to pay more than $1.5 million.

The three-judge panel ruled Hansmeier, who operated law firm Steele Hansmeier with business partner John Steele before he was disbarred in Minnesota, couldn’t dismiss his indictment for failure to state an offense because the government had identified two litigation strategies as basis for its fraud claims. The court also rejected Hansmeier’s argument that the restitution award against him improperly exceeded the losses caused by his offense.

