Law firm billables down but new matters up in August - report

The average U.S. law firm billed 11% less in August 2020 than in August 2019, following a large drop in new matters creation in July, according to a Wednesday report from legal tech company Clio.

But billing volume could improve later this year as new matter creation in August neared pre-pandemic levels, Clio found. Real estate, intellectual property and wills and estates were practice groups that saw the biggest recovery. Clio’s report draws on anonymized data from tens of thousands of legal professionals who use its software for activities such as managing cases and client intake and billing, and from results of its surveys of hundreds of legal professionals in the United States, it said.

