Cadwalader, one of first big firms to slash pay in pandemic, ends cuts

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, one of the first large law firms to introduce pay cuts earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now winding down those reductions, saying it’s saved enough to get through the crisis.

The Wall Street firm will end its 25% compensation reductions for associates, counsel and senior staff and its 10% cuts for other administrative staff effective August 1, managing partner Patrick Quinn wrote in an internal email reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. The pay cuts were announced in March, when Cadwalader “estimated that the most significant impact of the crisis would last four months,” the memo said.

