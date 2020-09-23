Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Debevoise and Simpson Thacher jump on fall bonus bandwagon

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Debevoise & Plimpton and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett are giving associates bonuses in October starting at $7,500 and reaching as high as $40,000, sources confirmed Tuesday, matching a scale set earlier this month by New York rival Davis Polk & Wardwell. At Debevoise, those getting extra pay - U.S. associates - will also receive traditional year-end bonuses that will be at least as high as in 2019, the firm confirmed, when they ranged between $15,000 and $100,000.

