Debevoise jumps on fall bonus bandwagon and vows year-end bonuses will match or beat 2019

Debevoise & Plimpton confirmed Tuesday that it’s giving U.S. associates bonuses in October starting at $7,500 and reaching as high as $40,000, matching a scale set earlier this month by New York rival Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Associates will also receive traditional year-end bonuses, the firm confirmed. The year-end bonuses will be at least as high as in 2019, when they ranged between $15,000 and $100,000, the firm said.

