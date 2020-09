London-based Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer will give U.S. associates an extra bonus this year of between $7,500 and $40,000, it confirmed Wednesday, matching a bonus scale set earlier this month by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Its competitive pay move comes after a year of aggressive expansion in the United States that included luring rainmakers in California and New York.

