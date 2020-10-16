Greenberg Traurig offers buyouts, Goodwin opts for staff bonuses as firms recalibrate staffing and pay

Greenberg Traurig confirmed Friday that it’s offering some U.S. staff voluntary buyouts, while Goodwin Procter confirmed it is giving staff an extra $1,000 to reward their work during the COVID-19 crisis, marking the latest law firm changes to headcount or pay in recent weeks.

Greenberg Traurig in a statement said it has performed “solidly” this year despite the pandemic and has avoided “any across-the-board layoffs or compensation reductions for our lawyers or staff.” But the remote working environment has made enhanced voluntary buyouts “sensible at this time” because of changed future needs, the firm said.

