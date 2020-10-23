Hogan Lovells to lay off 4% of Americas business services staff

Hogan Lovells is laying off about 4% of its business services staff in the Americas, impacting 43 jobs in the United States and Mexico, the law firm said Friday, citing the coronavirus pandemic and changing needs.

It’s the latest of several large law firms to cut staff since summer as the pandemic forces attorneys to get comfortable using technology and working without in-person help, and as firms have looked for ways to conserve cash.

