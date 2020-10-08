A third of in-house counsel got COVID-19 pay cuts, with bonuses scarce - report

As law firms announce special bonuses for associates to reward hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, it seems in-house counsel are not so lucky: Fewer than 3% of law departments saw their pay boosted because they had to work extra hours in response to the crisis, a new report says.

Some in-house lawyers might see their pay decline this year. About one-third of law department respondents said their organizations have cut salaries because of COVID-19, according to the Association of Corporate Counsel’s 2020 compensation report, released Thursday.

