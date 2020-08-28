Westlaw News
August 28, 2020 / 5:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gender pay gap for general counsel continues, although smaller

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

A long-running gender pay gap among general counsel at public companies persisted in 2019, but it was smaller than the previous year, according to a new report from executive data company Equilar.

Male general counsel included in the report, released Thursday, earned a median 2019 pay of nearly $2.8 million, while women earned a median of just over $2.5 million. That difference is smaller than in 2018, when male GCs earned a median of about $2.7 million and women earned about $2.2 million.

