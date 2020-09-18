Irell joins in 'extra' bonus bonanza while some firms sit out

Irell & Manella on Friday confirmed it is giving associates “extra” bonuses this fall ranging from $7,500 to $40,000, matching bonuses announced by Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier this week.

“We feel we have the best associates in the country and want to be sure to compensate them at or above the top of market,” said Jonathan Kagan, an Irell partner and executive committee member, in a Friday statement.

